Tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria to lead Congress' poll campaign in MP

State Congress head Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara is also a tribal dominated area and he has been presenting his home district as ‘model’ of development for tribals.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-president Rahul Gandhi would also addressing poll rallies in tribal and the Scheduled Tribe and the Schedule Castes (ST\SC) dominated regions in coming weeks .

“Appointing a tribal leader as a head of the election campaign committee will create a positive impression in the tribal areas. It is the Congress

only which had appointed a tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria as state president also in 2013, whereas, the BJP talks about tribal centric schemes to woo

the voters, but never allowed gave such representation to the leaders. I am happy that the party has assigned me a big role and my job would be to take the party’s messages at the ground among the tribals,” tribal MLA Omkar Singh Markam told IANS.

In 2018, the Congress had won 36 tribal seats while the ruling BJP was reduced to 16 seats out of total 47 reserved for the tribal. This was a complete reversal of 2013, when the BJP had won 31 ST seats to the Congress’s 15.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has one of the largest tribal populations in the country, with 46 groups recognised as STs, of which three are Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Of MP’s 52 districts, six are “fully tribal”, while another 15 are classified as “partially tribal”.