TMC calls ED searches vendetta, diversion from Delhi building collapse

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of pursuing a “vicious political vendetta” after the agency conducted searches at premises linked to party Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque in connection with a money laundering investigation involving an Urdu newspaper promoted by him.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien alleged that the searches were intended to divert public attention from the deaths of students in a building collapse in Delhi. The party also alleged that the ED’s action was politically motivated and amounted to an attempt to target opposition voices and curb media freedom.

According to the TMC, an ED search at the party’s Delhi office, which also serves as Haque’s official residence, was completed in around two hours and ended at about 1 pm. However, the party claimed that officials remained at the premises for nearly another 10 hours, allegedly awaiting further instructions, before leaving after 10 pm.

The party claimed that the officials found nothing significant during the search and took away an old mobile phone, an old iPad and several hard disks containing electoral-roll data. The TMC described the data as publicly available information.

The ED, meanwhile, conducted searches at seven premises across Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi as part of its money laundering probe into Akhbar-E-Mashriq Private Limited, which publishes the Urdu daily Akhbar-E-Mashriq. Haque, 56, is a director of the company.