Courts deliver mixed outcomes for TMC camp and Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced a setback in the Supreme Court on Monday over the removal of a billboard outside the party office on Camac Street, even as the Calcutta High Court granted interim protection to party general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in three FIRs linked to medical camps organised under the Sevashray initiative.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's earlier decision denying interim relief to the TMC over the billboard.

The billboard, which was installed at the building housing Abhishek Banerjee's office, was removed by the police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation on 27 August. The TMC had alleged that it was removed without prior notice and challenged the action before the high court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the TMC faction, argued that the party had a right to install the billboard and that its removal without notice was "completely illegal". Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the West Bengal government, countered that these arguments should first have been made before the high court.