TMC moves Calcutta HC against EC ‘troublemakers’ list as poll tensions peak

The development comes amid stepped-up preventive action across the state. The Election Commission has directed police to identify and detain individuals suspected of causing disturbances in 142 constituencies going to polls. As of two days before the April 29 phase, 1,543 people had been arrested statewide. Purba Bardhaman recorded the highest number with 479 arrests, followed by North 24-Parganas (319), South 24-Parganas (246), Hooghly (49) and Nadia (32).

The high court had earlier intervened on a similar plea, making it clear that blanket arrests based solely on the “troublemaker” label are not permissible. The bench emphasised that even preventive detention must adhere to established legal provisions and that the Commission’s powers under Article 324 are not absolute.

“Blanket orders based only on the ‘troublemaker’ label are prima facie wrong. A person’s liberty can only be curtailed by law,” the court had observed, adding that police action must be grounded in specific statutory backing.

Previously, Banerjee had raised concerns over the possible arrest of nearly 800 TMC workers. Among those detained recently is Narugopal Bhakat, a councillor from Bardhaman Municipality, who was arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a BJP leader’s residence. Bhakat has denied wrongdoing, claiming he was targeted for political reasons.

Meanwhile, the chief electoral officer has issued fresh guidelines regarding web cameras installed at polling booths. According to a notification, sector officers will supervise the dismantling of cameras after voting concludes on 29 April and ensure their secure deposit at designated centres to safeguard recorded data.

With West Bengal heading into a crucial polling phase, the escalating legal battle and large-scale preventive arrests highlight growing friction between the ruling party and the Election Commission over maintaining law and order without infringing on civil liberties.