TMC accuses Bengal CEO Agarwal of bias, demands removal
Allegation stems from CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal being seen with a BJP leader during an official Nandigram visit
In an escalation ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has accused state chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal of bias in favour of the BJP, and submitted a strongly worded complaint to the Election Commission of India seeking an inquiry, a show-cause notice, and his removal if the charges are proven.
The controversy stems from an 5 April visit to Nandigram, a politically sensitive constituency where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee by 1,956 votes in the 2021 assembly elections.
The TMC has alleged that during the outreach visit, Agarwal interacted selectively and was seen in the company of a local BJP functionary, Tapan Kumar Mahapatra. The party claims such proximity undermines the neutrality expected of election officials.
“We have photographic evidence of the CEO moving with a BJP leader during the visit,” said Derek O’Brien, a Rajya Sabha MP who signed the 7 April letter to the Commission. He alleged that such conduct violates the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bars government officials from aiding any political party.
The complaint also cites provisions of the Act, including Sections 129 and 134, along with the Model Code of Conduct, which has been in force since the announcement of elections for 294 seats. The TMC argued that any perceived association between election officials and political actors erodes public confidence in the electoral process.
The BJP rejected the allegations as baseless. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the claims were an attempt to deflect attention, while Adhikari termed them “political drama” and expressed confidence in the Election Commission’s independence.
The TMC, however, maintained that the commission must act swiftly. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said a copy of the complaint had also been sent to Agarwal’s office and warned that inaction could raise questions over the fairness of the polls.
A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, Agarwal took charge as CEO in 2025 and is due to retire in July 2026. The TMC has previously raised concerns over his role in voter enrolment and electoral roll-related issues.
As campaigning intensifies with rival slogans from Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, the row highlights growing mistrust between parties. All eyes are now on the Election Commission of India as it decides whether to act against Manoj Agarwal or give him a clean chit, in a contest where every move could influence the outcome.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 08 Apr 2026, 2:07 PM