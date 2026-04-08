TMC accuses Bengal CEO Agarwal of bias, demands removal

In an escalation ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has accused state chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal of bias in favour of the BJP, and submitted a strongly worded complaint to the Election Commission of India seeking an inquiry, a show-cause notice, and his removal if the charges are proven.

The controversy stems from an 5 April visit to Nandigram, a politically sensitive constituency where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee by 1,956 votes in the 2021 assembly elections.

The TMC has alleged that during the outreach visit, Agarwal interacted selectively and was seen in the company of a local BJP functionary, Tapan Kumar Mahapatra. The party claims such proximity undermines the neutrality expected of election officials.

“We have photographic evidence of the CEO moving with a BJP leader during the visit,” said Derek O’Brien, a Rajya Sabha MP who signed the 7 April letter to the Commission. He alleged that such conduct violates the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bars government officials from aiding any political party.