Trinamool questions authenticity of report on Mamata’s 2021 injury claim

TMC questions the authenticity of a 2021 radiodiagnosis report cited by Suvendu Adhikari to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s account of her Nandigram campaign injury

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh defends Banerjee, while expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee backs Adhikari’s claim and mocks the former chief minister

Adhikari says the state government will conduct a separate inquiry into Banerjee’s alleged false claim about the injury

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday questioned the authenticity of a radiodiagnosis report cited by West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s account of suffering a leg injury during the 2021 assembly election campaign in Nandigram.

Adhikari, speaking to reporters, made public a radiodiagnosis report from the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences dated 11 March 2021. He alleged that the document contradicted Banerjee’s claim that she had suffered a fracture during the campaign and described her account as fabricated.

Hours after Adhikari released the report, TMC MLA from Beliaghata Kunal Ghosh questioned its authenticity. Ghosh suggested that the document could have been altered, arguing that questions were bound to arise about its credibility as the state government is now run by the BJP.

Ghosh also said that treatment for an injury is determined by doctors and that a fracture does not necessarily mean a patient must have a plaster cast.

“It is up to the doctor concerned to decide whether the injured leg should be bandaged or plastered, as is done in cases of fracture,” Ghosh said.