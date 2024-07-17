Tripura: BJP goons killing Opp leaders, says CPI(M), approaches HC
Congress echoes concerns, party leader Ajoy Kumar says BJP has started spreading fire in Tripura
As the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura approach, scheduled for 8 August, the state is witnessing a spate of violence, with seemingly particular focus on leaders from Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
According to local authorities, a recent outbreak of violence and arson in Gandatwisa sub-division of Tripura's Dhalai district resulted in the destruction of approximately 30 to 40 shops and 20 to 25 houses. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Following the violence, the CPI(M), which was in government in the state for decades, has filed a petition in the Tripura High Court on Wednesday, requesting proper security arrangements for Opposition candidates.
The left party has demanded "adequate measures to ensure that all candidates can file nominations and that the elections are held in a free and fair manner."
In its petition, the CPI(M) also outlined four key demands:
Introduction of online submission of nomination papers for the panchayat elections
Appointment of an additional returning officer (RO) at district headquarters to facilitate the submission of nomination papers
Extension of the time frame for filing nominations
Clearing the approach roads and block office areas to ensure candidates can file their nomination papers without any obstacles
Condemning the recent violent attacks, the CPI(M) stated that since the BJP came to power in 2018, as many as 30 activists, including some leaders from the leftist party, have been "killed by BJP goons."
Accusing the BJP government of orchestrating violence and hindering the democratic process, the CPI(M) said, "The CPI(M) and Opposition candidates and their supporters have been under relentless attacks by goons owing allegiance to the ruling party."
The CPI(M) alleged that its candidates have been forcibly prevented from filing their nominations through brutal assaults. On 13 July, Badal Shil, a CPI(M) candidate for the South Tripura Zilla Parishad, was killed by BJP goons, they said. They also claimed that "scores of leaders and workers of the Left party have been injured and hospitalised" due to these attacks.
The CPI(M) also said, "Opposition leaders were forcibly prevented from participating in all-party meetings called by election officials at various places; BJP leaders have threatened to kill any opposition candidate trying to submit nominations; vehicles carrying opposition leaders have been attacked in the presence of police personnel; prominent leaders of the Party have been waylaid and attacked in several places. Several incidents of stone-pelting on CPI(M) processions and bomb attacks on the residences of CPI(M) leaders have been reported from the state."
The state Congress echoed the concerns raised by the CPI(M), with Congress leader Ajoy Kumar saying the BJP has started spreading fire in Tripura.
It is worth recalling here here that more than 300 villagers were forced to seek refuge in special camps following large-scale arson, vandalism, and looting in the Gandatwisa area on 12 July following the death of a tribal youth. They are yet to return to their homes.
On Monday, they expressed their anger when a delegation from the ruling BJP visited the area.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines