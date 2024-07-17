Tripura: BJP goons killing Opp leaders, says CPI(M), approaches HC

As the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura approach, scheduled for 8 August, the state is witnessing a spate of violence, with seemingly particular focus on leaders from Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

According to local authorities, a recent outbreak of violence and arson in Gandatwisa sub-division of Tripura's Dhalai district resulted in the destruction of approximately 30 to 40 shops and 20 to 25 houses. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Following the violence, the CPI(M), which was in government in the state for decades, has filed a petition in the Tripura High Court on Wednesday, requesting proper security arrangements for Opposition candidates.

The left party has demanded "adequate measures to ensure that all candidates can file nominations and that the elections are held in a free and fair manner."

In its petition, the CPI(M) also outlined four key demands: