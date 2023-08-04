“Truth always prevails”: Rahul Gandhi after SC verdict on Modi surname case
"We will see Rahul Gandhi return to the Parliament with important questions for the government to answer, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi who represented Rahul in the case
Reacting to the Supreme Court decision on Modi surname defamation case, Rahul Gandhi whose Lok Sabha membership was stripped off by the Surat court said that “truth always prevails.”
Appearing in his trademark white T-shirt and loose trousers before the media, Rahul Gandhi said, “Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support”.
Signaling that he is not going to change his style of politics, Rahul added, “My future course of action is clear in my mind.”
Earlier in the day Rahul posted on Twitter, “Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India.”
Speaking at the same press conference senior Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was one of the lawyers who had argued the case on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, said that this is the victory of the democracy.
“Lower courts have repeatedly said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise, because some people wanted to do politics on this issue. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi said that he is fighting on principles, he had no such intention. In the end, democracy won,” said Singhvi.
“We would see the Congress leader return to the Parliament with important questions for the government to answer,” added Singhvi.
Reiterating that there was no evidence against Rahul, Singhvi explained, “The only people who were suing Rahul Gandhi were BJP office-bearers. Not a single material of moral turpitude. Not a single judgment and yet, he was given the maximum sentence.”
Saying that if Rahul’s membership is not restored immediately and Modi government procrastinate, another petition will be filed.
“There is no way forward required by the courts or by us. The only way forward is, please restore his membership, his entry both into Lok Sabha and into his proper rightful house within the same time as you unceremoniously turned him out,” said Singhvi.
