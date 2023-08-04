“Truth always prevails”: Rahul Gandhi after SC verdict on Modi surname case

Reacting to the Supreme Court decision on Modi surname defamation case, Rahul Gandhi whose Lok Sabha membership was stripped off by the Surat court said that “truth always prevails.”

Appearing in his trademark white T-shirt and loose trousers before the media, Rahul Gandhi said, “Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support”.

Signaling that he is not going to change his style of politics, Rahul added, “My future course of action is clear in my mind.”

Earlier in the day Rahul posted on Twitter, “Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India.”