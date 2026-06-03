TVK allots lone Rajya Sabha seat to Congress in Tamil Nadu

TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) president C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that his party would allot the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu to alliance partner Congress, paving the way for the national party's return to the Upper House from the state.

The vacancy arose after AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader C. Ve. Shanmugam resigned from the Rajya Sabha following his victory in the Mailam Assembly constituency in the 23 April Assembly election.

"As Rajya Sabha election is to be held in Tamil Nadu on 18 June, a seat has been allocated to the All India Congress party, which is part of the alliance led by TVK in Tamil Nadu," Vijay said in a statement.

The announcement came amid consultations involving senior Congress leaders, including former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar.