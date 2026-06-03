TVK allots lone Rajya Sabha seat to Congress in Tamil Nadu
Vijay says ally will contest lone Upper House vacancy; Congress set for comfortable win with ruling alliance backing
TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) president C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that his party would allot the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu to alliance partner Congress, paving the way for the national party's return to the Upper House from the state.
The vacancy arose after AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader C. Ve. Shanmugam resigned from the Rajya Sabha following his victory in the Mailam Assembly constituency in the 23 April Assembly election.
"As Rajya Sabha election is to be held in Tamil Nadu on 18 June, a seat has been allocated to the All India Congress party, which is part of the alliance led by TVK in Tamil Nadu," Vijay said in a statement.
The announcement came amid consultations involving senior Congress leaders, including former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar.
After meeting Chief Minister Vijay at the Secretariat, Chodankar told reporters that the Congress' representation in the Rajya Sabha would be strengthened through the seat from Tamil Nadu.
With TVK emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Congress candidate is expected to secure an easy victory with the support of the ruling alliance.
According to Election Commission sources, nominations for the Rajya Sabha election began on 1 June and will remain open until 8 June. Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for 9 June, while candidates may withdraw their nominations until 11 June.
Polling, if required, will be held on 18 June between 9 am and 4 pm, with counting to begin at 5 pm on the same day.