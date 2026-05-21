Congress to join Tamil Nadu cabinet after 59 years as Vijay expands ministry

For the first time in nearly six decades, the Congress party is set to return to the Tamil Nadu cabinet, with two of its MLAs due to be sworn in as ministers in the government led by C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday.

The development follows approval from Mallikarjun Kharge for the induction of Congress legislators S. Rajesh Kumar and P. Viswanathan into the state ministry. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Guindy, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office.

The inclusion of Congress ministers marks a notable moment in Tamil Nadu politics, with the party returning to ministerial office in the state after an absence of 59 years. The move is also seen as a major step in consolidating the ruling coalition led by C. Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Confirming the decision, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal described the occasion as “historic” and expressed confidence that the new ministers would work towards fulfilling public aspirations while supporting a welfare-oriented administration.