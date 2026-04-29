Maharashtra: Uddhav stands back from council polls in setback to Shinde strategy

Uddhav Thackeray has altered the political dynamics of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections by fielding Ambadas Danve instead of contesting himself, a move being seen as a setback to the plans of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde’s camp was reportedly preparing to field a 10th candidate in an attempt to prevent an uncontested election and politically corner Thackeray. However, the announcement of Danve’s candidature by Aaditya Thackeray on 29 April has significantly changed the complexion of the contest.

Council election arithmetic

The terms of nine members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council are ending on 13 May, including that of Uddhav Thackeray.

The last date for filing nominations is 30 April, while polling and counting are scheduled for 12 May.

Based on the current strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the ruling Mahayuti coalition appears numerically stronger.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 131 MLAs, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 59, while the Nationalist Congress Party has 40 legislators.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has around 46 MLAs.

With 29 votes needed per candidate, calculations suggest the BJP can secure five seats, the Shinde faction two seats and the Ajit Pawar faction one seat, while the opposition alliance is expected to win one seat.

Why Danve was chosen

Sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said Uddhav Thackeray had already decided against contesting the election himself but had deliberately kept his decision undisclosed.

The party reportedly wanted a strong and aggressive voice in the Legislative Council and therefore chose Ambadas Danve.