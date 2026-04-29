Maharashtra: Uddhav stands back from council polls in setback to Shinde strategy
Shiv Sena (UBT) move changes political equations as Mahayuti weighs possibility of 10th candidate
Uddhav Thackeray has altered the political dynamics of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections by fielding Ambadas Danve instead of contesting himself, a move being seen as a setback to the plans of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shinde’s camp was reportedly preparing to field a 10th candidate in an attempt to prevent an uncontested election and politically corner Thackeray. However, the announcement of Danve’s candidature by Aaditya Thackeray on 29 April has significantly changed the complexion of the contest.
Council election arithmetic
The terms of nine members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council are ending on 13 May, including that of Uddhav Thackeray.
The last date for filing nominations is 30 April, while polling and counting are scheduled for 12 May.
Based on the current strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the ruling Mahayuti coalition appears numerically stronger.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has 131 MLAs, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 59, while the Nationalist Congress Party has 40 legislators.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has around 46 MLAs.
With 29 votes needed per candidate, calculations suggest the BJP can secure five seats, the Shinde faction two seats and the Ajit Pawar faction one seat, while the opposition alliance is expected to win one seat.
Why Danve was chosen
Sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said Uddhav Thackeray had already decided against contesting the election himself but had deliberately kept his decision undisclosed.
The party reportedly wanted a strong and aggressive voice in the Legislative Council and therefore chose Ambadas Danve.
Danve earlier served as Leader of Opposition in the Council before his term ended in August 2025.
He was regarded as one of the opposition’s most vocal leaders and was known for confronting the government with detailed factual interventions during debates.
After the announcement, Danve said party workers wanted Uddhav Thackeray to return to the Council but that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had instead chosen an “ordinary Shiv Sainik”.
He also stressed that he was the consensus candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
Possibility of triangular contest
Danve’s candidature has triggered fresh speculation within Maharashtra’s political circles that if Shinde fields a 10th candidate, the BJP could also enter a 10th contestant into the race.
Such a scenario could potentially expose tensions between the BJP and the Shinde faction despite both being allies in the Mahayuti government.
Political observers say the BJP is confident about its superior numbers and may attempt to demonstrate its dominance within the alliance.
BJP eyes Shinde stronghold
The BJP has also been trying to strengthen its position in Thane, considered Shinde’s political stronghold.
As part of that strategy, the BJP has fielded a woman candidate from the Thane region for the Council polls, signalling its intent to expand its organisational footprint in areas traditionally dominated by the Shiv Sena.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier expressed hope for an uncontested election.
However, with shifting political strategies, internal alliance calculations and the possibility of additional candidates entering the fray, the Council elections are now shaping up to become politically significant and potentially dramatic.
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