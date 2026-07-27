Uddhav warns Pradhan’s exit is just the start, calls Centre a ‘laughing stock’

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday intensified its attack on the BJP-led NDA government, claiming that the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was only the first political consequence of the nationwide agitation over the NEET paper leak, and asserting that the Centre had become a "laughing stock" during the month-long protests.

In an editorial published in its party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the 35-day protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demonstrations across the country had dealt a significant blow to the government's image, arguing that the sustained movement punctured the perception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political invincibility.

The editorial described Pradhan as the "first political casualty" of the youth-led movement, claiming that mounting public pressure eventually forced the government to accept his resignation despite its initial reluctance.

It also rejected Pradhan's explanation that he stepped down to protect national unity and prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the protests.

Questioning that claim, the editorial asked who these alleged anti-national elements were, saying that branding student leaders and climate activists as anti-national amounted to an insult to citizens protesting over the examination controversy. It argued that the nationwide outrage stemmed from the deaths of students linked to the NEET paper leak issue rather than any attempt to undermine national unity.