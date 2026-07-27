Uddhav warns Pradhan’s exit is just the start, calls Centre a ‘laughing stock’
Saamana editorial says NEET protests dented government’s image and demands PM Modi’s apology
Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday intensified its attack on the BJP-led NDA government, claiming that the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was only the first political consequence of the nationwide agitation over the NEET paper leak, and asserting that the Centre had become a "laughing stock" during the month-long protests.
In an editorial published in its party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the 35-day protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demonstrations across the country had dealt a significant blow to the government's image, arguing that the sustained movement punctured the perception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political invincibility.
The editorial described Pradhan as the "first political casualty" of the youth-led movement, claiming that mounting public pressure eventually forced the government to accept his resignation despite its initial reluctance.
It also rejected Pradhan's explanation that he stepped down to protect national unity and prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the protests.
Questioning that claim, the editorial asked who these alleged anti-national elements were, saying that branding student leaders and climate activists as anti-national amounted to an insult to citizens protesting over the examination controversy. It argued that the nationwide outrage stemmed from the deaths of students linked to the NEET paper leak issue rather than any attempt to undermine national unity.
The party highlighted the role played by several prominent faces of the agitation, including Abhijeet Dipke, who launched the "Cockroach Janata Party" campaign against paper leaks, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a hunger strike, and student leader Neha Bora. It also criticised what it described as the government's contradictory approach towards Wangchuk, alleging that while BJP leaders sought to portray him negatively, ministers later appealed to him to end his fast.
Shiv Sena (UBT) argued that the political accountability should not end with Pradhan's resignation. The editorial held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the police action against protesting students and demanded that Prime Minister Modi issue a public apology over the handling of the agitation.
The editorial also criticised the Centre's recently introduced anti-paper leak legislation, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for offenders. It described the measure as a cosmetic exercise, alleging that it merely repackaged existing legal provisions with enhanced penalties.
According to the party, the youth-led movement, powered by digital platforms and spontaneous public mobilisation, overwhelmed the BJP's organisational and online campaign machinery during the protests.
The editorial concluded by warning that public anger would continue to intensify unless the government addressed the underlying issues surrounding examination integrity and broader administrative failures.
With IANS inputs