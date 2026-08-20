UGC equity rules 'under reconsideration', Centre tells SC

The Centre on Thursday, 20 August told the Supreme Court that the 2026 University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses are under reconsideration, a move that comes amid sustained opposition from upper-caste groups and unease within the BJP’s own support base in Uttar Pradesh.

The development assumes political significance with Uttar Pradesh headed for Assembly elections in 2027, where the BJP will be keen to retain its broad social coalition while preventing a consolidation of upper-caste voters against it.

“This is the UGC regulation matter. It is under reconsideration,” solicitor-general Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The bench asked the UGC to file a comprehensive counter affidavit within four weeks. The petitioners may file their rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

On 29 January, the apex court had directed that the regulations be kept in abeyance, observing that the framework was ‘prima facie vague’, could have ‘very sweeping consequences’ and might end up dividing society with a ‘dangerous impact’. The court had also directed that the UGC’s 2012 equity regulations would continue to remain in force until further orders.