UGC regulations on promoting equity is delayed but welcome step, says Stalin

Stalin highlighted the pressing need for such safeguards, pointing to a rise in student suicides across Indian higher education institutions, particularly among SC and ST students, since the BJP came to power at the Centre. He also cited repeated harassment of students from South India, Kashmir, and minority communities as evidence that equity measures are no longer optional but an urgent necessity.

“The goals of dismantling caste discrimination and promoting inclusion of OBC students are commendable,” the chief minister said. He compared the backlash against the UGC regulations to the opposition faced during the implementation of Mandal Commission-based reservations, attributing it to “the same regressive mindset.”

Stalin further questioned the independence of equity committees chaired by institutional heads, citing past incidents like the suicide of Rohith Vemula, where even vice-chancellors faced allegations of bias. He expressed concern that many higher education institutions are led by individuals aligned with the RSS, which could compromise the effectiveness of the new framework.

“If the Union government is serious about preventing student deaths, ending discrimination, and reducing dropout rates among students from backward communities, these regulations must not only be strengthened but also revised to address their structural gaps, and enforced with real accountability,” he added.

With PTI inputs