Uma Bharti says Mohan Yadav is ‘naive’, declares she’ll fight 2029 LS polls from Jhansi

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Wednesday defended current chief minister Mohan Yadav over his remarks on Lord Krishna, calling him “a bit naive” but “a very simple person” who should not be drawn into controversies over matters of faith.

Yadav sparked criticism after comments made during a Govardhan Puja ceremony in Bhopal on Wednesday, 22 October, where he said “Lord Krishna has gained the mistaken identity as ‘Gopal’,” and added that “anyone who rears cattle is called a Gopal”. His remarks, seen by many as diminishing a traditional epithet of Lord Krishna, triggered objections from sections of the priest community and opposition parties.

Bharti, speaking to reporters a day later, sought to downplay the controversy and urged restraint in reacting to religious interpretations. “Lord Krishna was named ‘Gopal’ thousands of years ago and the name is on everyone’s lips,” she said.

“That’s why I always tell all politicians not to become experts on the scriptures. No one should become one… I should not be one either,” she added. “And ‘Mohan’ is ‘Gopal’, in a way. He is a person who speaks easily. He is a very simple person. It is the job of those who understand religion to know who calls God by what name.”

“Leave it to the saints,” she continued. “Whether Lord Krishna is ‘Gopal’ or ‘Makhan-chor’ is a matter of personal devotion. I think our chief minister Mohan Yadav is a bit naive.”