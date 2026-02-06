Under which rule did Birla ask PM Modi to stay away from LS, Congress asks

The unprecedented decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to skip the customary reply in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address to Parliament on 4 February is snowballing into a major controversy, with the Congress now writing to the Speaker to clarify certain crucial points.

While Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sardonically quipped, "Jo uchit samjha woh kiya (he did what he thought best)," repeating the PM’s alleged instruction to the Indian Army during the Chinese incursion in Ladakh in 2020 (jo uchit samjho woh karo), others have accused Speaker Om Birla of disregarding rules while allowing the PM to skip his reply.

There is also a growing demand that the Speaker should divulge the "definite and concrete" information he claimed to have about an impending disruption in the form of a supposed 'assault' on the PM by Congress members within the House.

History was made in Parliament this week when Modi became the first prime minister to skip his reply in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Presidential address. It was also the first time in history that a Speaker of the Lok Sabha declared he had advised the prime minister not to appear in the House because of ‘concrete information’ he had of an ‘unexpected act’ by MPs to disrupt proceedings and damage democratic traditions.