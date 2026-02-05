PM hiding behind Speaker, claim of plan to hurt him is a ‘lie’: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “hiding behind” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and dismissed as an “absolute lie” the claim that there were plans by opposition MPs to harm the prime minister inside Parliament.

Her remarks came a day after Speaker Birla told the Lok Sabha that he had advised Modi not to come to the House to deliver his address following what he described as “concrete information” suggesting that some Congress MPs could carry out an “unexpected act” by reaching the spot where the prime minister sits.

Birla had also criticised the conduct of certain opposition members, saying their behaviour in his office on Wednesday was inappropriate and amounted to a “black spot”.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government was making the Speaker issue such statements to cover up the prime minister’s absence from the House.

“It is an absolute lie. There is no question of anybody raising hands on the prime minister, trying to hurt him or any such thing. There was no such plan,” she said.