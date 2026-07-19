Unrecognised NCPI at all-party meet sparks symbolic Opposition walkout

A day before Parliament's monsoon session begins, Opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout from the customary all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, 19 July, protesting the government's decision to invite representatives of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs whose status remains under consideration by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The walkout lasted only a few minutes before the leaders returned to the meeting, but it underscored the political tensions expected to dominate the session beginning on Monday.

The controversy centres on 20 Lok Sabha MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Satabdi Roy, who left the TMC after the party's heavy defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election and joined the NCPI. The TMC has petitioned the Speaker to disqualify them under the anti-defection law, while the rebels are seeking recognition as members of their new party.

Despite the matter remaining unresolved, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju invited NCPI representatives to Sunday's all-party meeting. Defending the move, Rijiju said: "Twenty Lok Sabha MPs from the NCPI faction have submitted a signed petition to the Speaker requesting to join a new party and seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament. When the issue is before the Speaker and involves 20 MPs, how can we exclude them? The Lok Sabha belongs to everyone. It is the government's duty to consult with all parties."