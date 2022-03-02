UP Assembly Election 2022: Why PM Modi is campaigning so desperately for the last two phases?

BJP has decided to throw Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the campaign for the last phase of UP election. PM Modi, who has remained mostly absent from the first five phases, now seems desperate to pull the strings for the party in Purvanchal. Does this show his desperation to hold the state he represents in Lok Sabha or is there some hidden message for the state leadership?

At last Modi has been thrown into the ring. For a large part of the election campaign, during the first five phases out of total seven, he remained absent. He even cancelled his opening rally proposed in Bijnor during the first phase. He didn’t turn up for campaigning where the party was in trouble, including the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Rampur and Lakhimpur Kheri. Till the end of phase five, HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath tried to resist the opposition tide in the state. Now, when the election is in the last two phases and 292 out of total 403 seats have voted, the PM’s show of strength raises many questions.

Is this a last effort to get some seats for his party, a desperation to save the party’s government in the state he represents as the member of Parliament or to establish that he is the only savior? If opposition leaders are to be believed, it is an effort to get some respectable seats in an election that is already lost. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is claiming that his party has already bagged 200 seats out of 292 seats where voting took place during the first five phases. This claim may be an exaggeration considering the neck-to-neck fight on over 12 dozen seats. But yes, BJP may want to balance the losses of western UP in its stronghold, i.e. the Purvanchal.