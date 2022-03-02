Yogi, 5 ministers in fray for sixth phase of UP polling

As the election juggernaut roles into the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on March 3, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his five ministers will be in the fray.

The ten districts going to the polls on March 3 are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase are Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, and Ministers of State Sriram Chauhan and Jai Prakash Nishad.

In 2017, BJP had held sway in this region winning 46 seats while its ally Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won one seat each. The situation has changed this time. The SBSP has deserted BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party. The new alliance of SP has given an electoral dent to the BJP, as this time Rajbhars are likely to vote for the SP alliance.

The Education Minister in the Yogi cabinet, Satish Chandra Dwivedi, will be contesting from Siddharthnagar's Itwa Assembly constituency. He is locked into a direct contest with the Samajwadi Party candidate and former UP assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey. In Baansi, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh will be contesting against SP's Monu Dubey. Kiran Shukla (Congress) and Radhe Shyam Shukla (BSP) are also in the fray.