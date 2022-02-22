UP: BJP leaders believe 'Mota Bhai' will come to the rescue and party will manage to form govt

Sitting in an anteroom of a senior party leader’s official room, two BJP leaders were discussing the outcome of the party’s performance in the ongoing assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh. After a meeting for over 15 minutes, they returned to the main room where around half a dozen leaders were waiting. “Mota Bhai will take care of government formation in UP,” said one leader breaking the silence of the room.

Mota Bhai, he referred to is Amit Shah. The BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh believe that the BJP will get something around 180-190 seats and would be the largest party. “Mota Bhai will then come in handy and will bail the party out and help in government formation,” a party leader said.

The internal assessment of the BJP is that in the first three phases of election, in which polling is over in 173 assembly constituencies, the party will get 50 plus seats. The leadership believes that the next three phases are good for them and would suffer defeat in the last phase.