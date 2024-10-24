UP bypolls: SP, Congress have resolved to save Constitution, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared on X a picture with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 24 October, and emphasised their shared commitment to protect the Constitution, reservation and social harmony.

This comes a day after Yadav announced that INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle'.

"We have resolved to save the Constitution, reservation and harmony. (We will) build the country envisioned by Bapu, Babasaheb and Lohia," the SP chief said in his post in Hindi.

The picture shared by Yadav showed him and Rahul Gandhi holding and raising each other's hands.