UP Congress chief arrested on way to Saharanpur over mosque demolition

The Congress on Monday, 7 September reported that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had arrested state Congress president Ajay Rai and other workers to prevent them from meeting people affected by the demolition of a mosque on the premises of the Saharanpur collectorate.

In a post on X, the Congress said Rai was travelling to Saharanpur to meet the victims and members of the mosque committee and protest against what it described as the 'illegal' demolition of the mosque. The party alleged that the BJP government sent police to arrest Rai and Congress workers.

'If BJP thinks that it can silence our voice by using such tactics, it should get rid of this misunderstanding. We will fight every injustice with all our strength,' the party said.

The mosque was demolished on 5 September amid heavy police deployment, after the Saharanpur city magistrate had declared the structure illegal and ordered its demolition.