UP Congress chief targets BJP over crimes against women, minors

UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra targets the BJP government over alleged crimes against women and minors

Mishra cites 12 recent cases, including sexual assaults involving girls and the death of a 14-year-old rape survivor during childbirth

She demands accountability, citing crime figures and recent Supreme Court criticism of the UP Police

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ on Sunday targeted the BJP government over alleged crimes against women and minors in the state, citing a series of cases reported from different districts in the past week.

Mishra, who was appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief two days ago, alleged that the state has become increasingly unsafe for women under the BJP government and questioned the administration’s response to crimes involving minors.

“Beti Bachao was not merely a slogan but a warning,” Mishra said in a statement.