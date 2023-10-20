UP Congress Chief asks party workers to increase Dalit outreach

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has asked all its senior leaders, office bearers and in charges to visit various districts and camp there to give a boost to the Dalit Gaurav Samvad campaign launched to connect with Dalits.

The party is also preparing to hold a large rally in Lucknow on 26 November

The Congress’ Dalit Gaurav Samvad, launched on Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary on 9 October, will continue till the Constitution Day on November 26, 2023.

UPCC President Ajay Rai said: “We have reviewed performance of all the districts in respect to the Dalit Gaurav Samvad. We found some districts have not taken the campaign to the grassroots level and such districts have been asked to do so up to the booth levels. We are also getting ready to hold a mega rally in Lucknow on November 26, 2023.”

However, Rai did not name the districts, which were found to have performed poorly but said he would personally communicate this to office bearers of concerned units, if needed.