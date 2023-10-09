UP Congress to work on Dalit Adhikar Maang Patra

Continuing its Dalit outreach, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh launched a Dalit Gaurav Samvad Programme on Monday.

The Congress has also worked out a Dalit Adhikar Maang Patra (charter of demands) and those attending the party’s programmes in Uttar Pradesh (UP) would be asked to list five demands of Dalits and give their name along with the name of the village and district etc. to bring the issues of the marginalised classes in focus.

The Dalit Samvad Programme that began on Monday, (October 9), the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, will end on Constitution Day i.e. November 26.

The Congress is making renewed efforts to woo the Dalits, the Most Backward Classes and other downtrodden sections, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.