UP: Will Yogi make Keshav Prasad Maurya his Deputy again?

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday. But all eyes are on Keshav Prasad Maurya, the OBC mascot of BJP during the assembly elections. The question asked is whether he would be accommodated in the newly formed government.

In the Yogi 1.0 government, Keshav Prasad Maurya was the Deputy Chief Minister and was in charge of the important Public Works Department. Just before elections, Maurya emerged as claimant of Chief Minister’s post as there were widespread allegations that backward communities were not happy under Yogi Raj. The RSS and senior BJP leaders intervened and were able to placate Keshav Prasad Maurya.

His position jumped many notches after another OBC leader Swamy Prasad Maurya left the party along with two more backward ministers calling BJP anti-backward. In this political onslaught, Keshav Prasad Maurya became the face of the backward leadership, and the party’s campaign revolved around him.

But, his loss to Pallavi Patel from the Sirathu assembly seat changed the equation. The questions are now being raised whether Keshav Prasad Maurya would be inducted into the Yogi ministry or he would be made state president of the party.