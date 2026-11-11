US court exploring if summons can be served on Doval, Goel through Indian courts

Khalistani ‘activist’ is pursuing a civil lawsuit for damages against Indian officials, NSA Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel. The FBI is prosecuting Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta in a criminal lawsuit for hiring contract killers to assassinate Pannun in the US. The two cases are different

While names of Doval and Goel have been dropped from the criminal prosecution following the guilty plea by the businessman, Pannun is pursuing his civil lawsuit claiming damages

The US court has kept the civil suit alive and is exploring if notices can be served on Indian officials through channels other than the union ministry of law and justice.

A U.S. court on 9 November 2026 allowed US-based ‘Khalistani activist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to serve notices on his civil plea for damages on Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel. The State Department had earlier informed the court that it had served the notice for the two officials at the Indian embassy in Washington, as was required under the US law on 9 October this year.

The State Department said in a footnote that the delivery did not mean it was taking a “position” on the case and that the notice was served on the embassy as a “legal obligation.

Since the notices had not been ‘served’, the court allowed Pannun to try and serve the summons through the Indian judicial system. What it means is that the court agreed to keep the case alive. The State Department also clarified that it was not "backing" Pannun and endorsing the charges. And it is not accusing the Indian government either.

The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the ‘frivolous’ charges against the NSA Ajit Doval and R&AW chief Goel and added that such judicial documents must be sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice in India. The procedure for issuing the notice would require engaging the Law Ministry directly, not via the Embassy or the MEA.