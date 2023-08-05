Use intelligence agencies to know about progress of guarantee schemes in K’taka: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked PM Modi for his negative remarks about the guarantee schemes implemented by the Karnataka government and asked Modi to get reports from intelligence agencies over implementation of schemes in Karnataka.

“He (PM Modi) has intelligence, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and many other agencies under him. Had he gathered information from them regarding whether the schemes are reaching people or not, he wouldn’t have made such remarks,” Kharge said.

Addressing a massive public rally after inauguration of Gruha Jyothi free power scheme in Kalaburagi, Congress President Kharge said that if PM Modi acknowledges the schemes given by the Congress government then it is going to be a problem for BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He said that the Congress government is implementing all five guarantee schemes in the state one after the other.