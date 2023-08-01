K’taka govt all set to launch Gruha Jyothi free power scheme on Aug 5; 1.42 cr households to benefit

The ruling Congress in Karnataka is all set to launch Gruha Jyothi scheme which will provide upto 200 units of free electricity to every residential household, on August 5.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the flagship 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme at N.V. Ground Kalaburgi, Energy Minister K.J. George said on Tuesday.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference on the scheme, Minister George said that the programme would be launched by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, IT and BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge and other senior Cabinet colleagues will also be present at the launch event.