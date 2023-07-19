Karnataka: To fight Modi-made inflation, Congress launches Gruha Lakshmi Scheme
One woman from each household to get Rs 2,000 per month under India's biggest women-oriented direct benefit transfer scheme, said Congress
To fight "Modi made inflation" Congress on Wednesday launched Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka. Under the scheme Rs 2000 will be transferred to the account of a woman of every household, said Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala.
He said that Gruha Lakshmi scheme is India's biggest women-oriented direct benefit transfer scheme.
The Siddaramaiah government has budgeted Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme this year which will be used to benefit 1.11 crore women.
"The scheme was the launched after consulting stakeholders, ie women in Karnata"Irrespective of caste, religion except those who pay income tax and GST…the scheme is open to everyone," Surjewala said, adding, "This is the biggest attack by the women of Karnataka and the Congress on the inflation created by BJP and Modi."
Saying that 7000 service centers have been set up in the state for the registration, he added, "For those who will not be able to go to the people's representatives have been appointed. They will go door-to-door and help in the registration process with the help of the mobile app,” said Surjewala.
As per an estimate, by 2024, the number of women benefited from this scheme will be 1 crore 35 lakh. Every year Rs 30,000 crore will be transferred to the accounts of the women.
Attacking Modi for calling welfare schemes 'revadis (freebies), Surjewala asked PM to reduce the prices of essential commodities.
"It is not too late for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn from Karnataka and reduce the prices of gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities. Instead of humiliating the people of the state and the country by calling welfare schemes 'revadis (freebies)', the Centre should apologise and work for the welfare of the people," he said.
The scheme is one of the main poll promises made by Congress government in the state. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on July 7 said that approximately Rs 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families.