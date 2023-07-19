Karnataka: To fight Modi-made inflation, Congress launches Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

To fight "Modi made inflation" Congress on Wednesday launched Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka. Under the scheme Rs 2000 will be transferred to the account of a woman of every household, said Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

He said that Gruha Lakshmi scheme is India's biggest women-oriented direct benefit transfer scheme.

The Siddaramaiah government has budgeted Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme this year which will be used to benefit 1.11 crore women.

"The scheme was the launched after consulting stakeholders, ie women in Karnata"Irrespective of caste, religion except those who pay income tax and GST…the scheme is open to everyone," Surjewala said, adding, "This is the biggest attack by the women of Karnataka and the Congress on the inflation created by BJP and Modi."