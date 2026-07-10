UP: Akhilesh seeks district-wise breakup of 64,000 acres of recovered land

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday challenged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to make public district-wise details of the “64,000 acres” of land he claimed had been reclaimed from illegal encroachments after the BJP came to power in the state.

In a post on X, Yadav sought details of the land records and area-wise breakup to verify the chief minister’s claim.

“To establish the credibility of your statement, please also release the district-wise list showing the area and land records of the so-called 64,000 acres of land that you claim to have got vacated,” Yadav wrote in Hindi.

Escalating his attack on the BJP government, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe alleged irregularities involving donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.