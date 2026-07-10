UP: Akhilesh seeks district-wise breakup of 64,000 acres of recovered land
Former Uttar Pradesh CM questions credibility of SIT constituted to probe alleged irregularities involving donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday challenged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to make public district-wise details of the “64,000 acres” of land he claimed had been reclaimed from illegal encroachments after the BJP came to power in the state.
In a post on X, Yadav sought details of the land records and area-wise breakup to verify the chief minister’s claim.
“To establish the credibility of your statement, please also release the district-wise list showing the area and land records of the so-called 64,000 acres of land that you claim to have got vacated,” Yadav wrote in Hindi.
Escalating his attack on the BJP government, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe alleged irregularities involving donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“After the theft in the Ayodhya temple, the way you constituted a sham SIT and got an arbitrary report prepared to cover up the matter, society has completely lost faith in your words and assurances,” Yadav said.
He also referred to the controversy over the official figures of deaths during the Kumbh Mela, alleging that the numbers released by the government had been proven wrong.
“When there is a difference between the figures spoken and the figures written, which one should the public trust?” Yadav asked.
The SP chief’s remarks came a day after Adityanath, while addressing a gathering in Chitrakoot, claimed that 64,000 acres of government, traders’ and poor people’s land had been under illegal occupation when his government assumed office in 2017.
Adityanath alleged that “Samajwadi Party goons” had encroached upon public land by putting up the party’s flag and claimed that the recovered land was now being used for universities, medical colleges and investment projects creating employment opportunities.
Targeting the previous SP governments, the chief minister accused them of promoting dynastic politics, neglecting development and allowing lawlessness and land encroachments. He asserted that the BJP government had brought major changes in Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure, governance and investment climate.
With PTI inputs