UP: Akhilesh sending a message through new party appointments

In what could be termed a surprising move, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday that veteran party leader and Brahmin leader Mata Prasad Pandey would succeed him as leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The post was previously held by Yadav, but he relinquished his Karhal Assembly seat after winning a Lok Sabha seat from Kannauj in the recent general elections. Mata Prasad was unanimously chosen for the role during a meeting of the SP legislature party, chaired by Yadav.

Additionally, the party has also appointed Kamal Akhtar, a Muslim, as the chief whip of the party in the Assembly and R.K. Verma, a Kurmi from Pratapgarh district, as the party’s deputy whip in the Assembly.

The announcements followed a meeting at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow, where SP legislators authorised Yadav to decide on the new leader of the Opposition. This development came just a day before the state Assembly's monsoon session was to begin.

Pandey has served as Assembly speaker twice and currently represents Itwa Assembly segment in Siddharth Nagar district. Earlier, Unchahar (Rae Bareli) MLA Manoj Pandey, who joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, had been the party's Brahmin face. But the former SP chief whip cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidates during the Rajya Sabha elections held in February this year.