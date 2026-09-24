UP reshuffle sparks talk of pre-poll ‘administrative fencing’

UP government transferred 10 senior IAS officers on Sunday, 34 on Monday and 18 senior IPS officers late Tuesday, triggering speculation over further reshuffles.

The transfers come amid recurring complaints from ministers and MLAs about the bureaucracy and concerns over coordination between the government, party and elected representatives.

Analysts say the moves may address some political discontent but should also be viewed in the context of pre-election administrative positioning, with little time left before poll-related restrictions kick in.

After transferring 10 senior IAS officers on 20 September and 34 the next day, the Uttar Pradesh government late on 22 September moved 18 senior IPS officers. With more reshuffles reportedly in the works, the exercise is being seen in some quarters as ‘administrative fencing’ ahead of the Assembly elections. Attention is now on the next round of transfers.

Ministers have long complained about bureaucrats, but with the elections approaching and the Centre becoming increasingly active in Lucknow, the discontent appears to have become more pronounced.

At a recent coordination meeting in Lucknow, some MLAs reportedly expressed their anger so forcefully that one person is said to have broken down. Others viewed the episode as political pressure, the effects of which soon became visible in the form of rapid transfers.

Several ministers have also reportedly complained that principal secretaries do not listen to them. Energy minister A.K. Sharma has often been said to be unhappy with one such officer, while panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar was reportedly at odds with a secretary. Two senior officials in the state secretariat had allegedly fallen foul of both deputy chief ministers, while an officer nearing retirement was said to be out of step with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Former IPS officer A.K. Verma believes the government has, ahead of the polls, opened the familiar window of transferring officers to address ministerial grievances. But he says the moves should be viewed less as an attempt to placate individuals and more as an effort to position the bureaucracy favourably for the election.

The timing is crucial. The Assembly elections are only months away, but several smaller elections are scheduled in the interim, each bringing its own model code of conduct. During such periods, transfers of district magistrates, who also function as returning officers, are generally not possible, while changes involving additional district magistrates and station house officers also become difficult.