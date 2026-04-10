Uttar Pradesh electorate rises by over 8.4 million after voter roll revision

The electorate in Uttar Pradesh has expanded by more than 8.4 million voters following the completion of a comprehensive revision exercise, taking the total number of registered voters to over 133.9 million, officials said on Friday.

State chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa announced the publication of the final electoral roll after a 166-day Special Intensive Revision conducted between October 2025 and April 2026.

The exercise covered all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies, involving a large network of election officials, including district election officers, electoral registration officers and booth-level staff. Representatives of recognised political parties and voters also contributed to the process, supported by awareness campaigns across print, electronic and digital media.

According to the final data, the electorate now stands at 13,39,84,792 voters. This includes approximately 7.30 crore male voters, accounting for about 54 per cent, and 6.09 crore female voters, making up over 45 per cent. The number of registered third gender voters is 4,206.

The revision has also led to an improvement in the gender ratio, which has increased to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters, up from 824 in the draft roll published earlier this year.