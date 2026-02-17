UP assembly: Congress protests MGNREGA, SP raises SIR concerns

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is witnessing repeated disruptions as allies in the Opposition INDIA bloc — the Indian National Congress and the Samajwadi Party — press separate demands against the BJP-led state government.

While both parties are aligned nationally under the INDIA bloc, they have chosen divergent issues to agitate within Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has intensified its attack over the alleged dilution and irregular implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), accusing the state government of failing to ensure timely wage payments to workers and undermining the scheme’s original intent. On Tuesday, the party organised a ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ outside the assembly complex in Lucknow as part of its ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said the protest was aimed at highlighting non-payment of wages and what he described as attempts to weaken a law enacted during the UPA government to guarantee 100 days of employment to rural households. He alleged that the poor were being deprived of their rightful benefits and linked the issue to broader concerns about governance in the state.