Uttar Pradesh legislators to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple 11 February

Members of the Uttar Pradesh State Legislature will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, 11 February, even as Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav has declined the invitation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana have invited members of both Houses of the legislature to offer prayers before Ram Lalla in the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya.

The legislators will travel to Ayodhya on Sunday morning on buses arranged by the state government.

During a discussion on the budget in the House on Saturday, the speaker reiterated his invitation to Akhilesh Yadav to join the visit to Ayodhya. However, Yadav declined the invitation, stating that he and his party members will only visit when Shri Ram calls them.