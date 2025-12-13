Of BLOs who have done ‘exemplary work’

As we await (with bated breath) the release of the draft electoral rolls once the SIR wraps up at the end of December — following two deadline extensions — a new controversy has erupted. The Election Commission of India (ECI) and BJP leaders have been busy felicitating Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in select states, particularly Uttar Pradesh. While the ECI took to its official X handle to laud a handful of BLOs for ‘exemplary work’, local BJP leaders were running parallel events celebrating their ‘good work’.

Eyebrows were raised, especially since the SIR in Uttar Pradesh has widely been described as chaotic. The ECI bulletin announced that 99.61 per cent of enumeration forms in UP had been digitised by 3.00 pm on 11 December (the original deadline). If all is going so well, why was the deadline extended by two whole weeks to 26 December?

When even the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) could publicly acknowledge that the exercise needed more time, why wasn’t that factored in from the beginning? Might that have prevented desperate BLOs from dying by suicide, under pressure to exclude voters from certain communities, burdened with heavy workloads and punishing deadlines with virtually no training?

In denial of these realities, the ECI singled out a small group of BLOs — mostly women — for completing ‘100 per cent digitisation’ of forms before schedule. The Commission publicised their names, photographs and constituencies, explicitly hinting at rewards for their performance.

Local BJP leaders defended their decision. “What’s wrong in distributing sweets or publicly thanking them for performing a thankless task?” asked Uday Pratap Singh, BJP district president in Jasrana constituency, Firozabad. BJP leader Ankit Chaudhary, who felicitated BLOs at the Gemini Inter College in Phoolbagh, Meerut echoed Singh’s views.

Reacting to BJP MLA Vivekanand Pandey felicitating several BLOs at a gram sabha in Basantpur, Naurangia block, Dhananjay Singh retorted: “All the BLOs are working as BJP agents so obviously the BJP is publicly thanking them. What’s so surprising?”