‘Vande Mataram’ row a distraction from real issues, says K.C. Venugopal

Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Sunday sought to douse the controversy over the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, describing the episode as merely a “matter of communication” and accusing the BJP of using it to divert public attention from pressing national concerns.

Speaking to reporters after attending an event at Karunagappally in Kerala, Venugopal said the Congress had a clear and longstanding position on the national song and maintained that Vande Mataram had evolved through consultations involving Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore.

“We are people who respect Vande Mataram. We equally respect Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem,” Venugopal said, arguing that the controversy did not reflect the Congress's position on patriotism or national symbols.

‘BJP creating controversy’

The Alappuzha MP accused the BJP of giving the issue a divisive colour while sidestepping matters he described as far more consequential.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venugopal alleged that questions over territorial concerns in Arunachal Pradesh deserved greater attention.