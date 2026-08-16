‘Vande Mataram’ row a distraction from real issues, says K.C. Venugopal
Congress leader says party respects Vande Mataram, shaped through consultations involving Gandhi, Nehru and Tagore
Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Sunday sought to douse the controversy over the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, describing the episode as merely a “matter of communication” and accusing the BJP of using it to divert public attention from pressing national concerns.
Speaking to reporters after attending an event at Karunagappally in Kerala, Venugopal said the Congress had a clear and longstanding position on the national song and maintained that Vande Mataram had evolved through consultations involving Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore.
“We are people who respect Vande Mataram. We equally respect Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem,” Venugopal said, arguing that the controversy did not reflect the Congress's position on patriotism or national symbols.
‘BJP creating controversy’
The Alappuzha MP accused the BJP of giving the issue a divisive colour while sidestepping matters he described as far more consequential.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venugopal alleged that questions over territorial concerns in Arunachal Pradesh deserved greater attention.
“If they are talking about respecting the nation, first ask them to reclaim the land in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said, alleging that the issue was being ignored despite repeated claims by the government.
Venugopal also accused the BJP of attempting to steer public discourse away from contentious issues, including allegations surrounding funds related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
Congress rejects ‘divisive’ politics
The Congress leader alleged that attempts were being made to push genuine public concerns into the shadows by stirring emotions around communalism and casteism.
He further claimed that the government had used force against students to deflect attention from wider issues, saying the Congress would not be drawn into controversies that he alleged were manufactured for political purposes.
Using a proverb-like analogy, Venugopal said that one incident should not be taken as a guarantee that the same chain of events would repeat indefinitely, suggesting that political distractions would not continue to work.
KPCC reshuffle on the cards
On the proposed reshuffle of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Venugopal acknowledged that incumbent president Sunny Joseph, who is also a minister, had expressed a desire to be relieved of the organisational responsibility.
However, he clarified that Joseph continues to hold the post and that the party would take the final decision.
The Congress is considering changes to the KPCC organisation after several party office-bearers were elected as MLAs or inducted into the state Cabinet following the party's victory in the recent assembly election.
With PTI inputs