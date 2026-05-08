Vande Matram cannot be treated on par with national anthem: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly objected to the Union Cabinet’s decision to grant ‘Vande Mataram’ the same statutory protection as the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’, arguing that the song cannot be placed on par with the anthem because it is “an ode to a goddess”.

The Centre recently approved amendments to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making obstruction to the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ a punishable offence — effectively extending it the same legal protection as the national anthem.

In a post on X, Owaisi said “Jana Gana Mana celebrates India and its people, not a particular religion”, adding that “religion is not equal to nation.”

“The nation is not a goddess; it does not run in the name of a god or goddess, and it does not belong to one god or goddess,” he wrote.