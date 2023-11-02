Varanasi: IIT-BHU uproar after student molestation claim, Priyanka attacks PM over women's safety

Located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi, the Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) campus on Thursday witnessed massive protests after a student alleged that she had been molested on campus by three unidentified men, who forcibly kissed her, took off her clothes, and then recorded a video of her.

The alleged incident took place late on Wednesday night.

Demanding better security arrangements on campus, thousands of students gathered in protest at the institute director’s office.