Satheesan writes to Suvendu over passport renewal of former Telegraph editor

The passport renewal controversy involving veteran journalist and former The Telegraph editor Rajagopal Ramadas intensified on Monday after Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart, Suvendu Adhikari, urging immediate intervention to resolve the issue.

Ramadas' passport renewal application has allegedly been delayed following an adverse police verification report linked to the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), triggering sharp criticism from journalists and political leaders.

In his letter, Satheesan said the adverse report stemmed from the deletion of Ramadas' name from the electoral roll, even though the matter is already under appeal.

"I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision. While the electoral issue is being addressed through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has resulted in a delay in the renewal of his passport," he wrote.

Describing Ramadas as a distinguished Malayali journalist who has lived and worked in Kolkata for nearly three decades, Satheesan highlighted his contributions to Indian journalism and his family's legacy of public service.