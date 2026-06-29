Satheesan writes to Suvendu over passport renewal of former Telegraph editor
Ramadas' passport renewal allegedly hit a roadblock after an adverse police verification linked to his deletion from electoral roll
The passport renewal controversy involving veteran journalist and former The Telegraph editor Rajagopal Ramadas intensified on Monday after Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart, Suvendu Adhikari, urging immediate intervention to resolve the issue.
Ramadas' passport renewal application has allegedly been delayed following an adverse police verification report linked to the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), triggering sharp criticism from journalists and political leaders.
In his letter, Satheesan said the adverse report stemmed from the deletion of Ramadas' name from the electoral roll, even though the matter is already under appeal.
"I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision. While the electoral issue is being addressed through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has resulted in a delay in the renewal of his passport," he wrote.
Describing Ramadas as a distinguished Malayali journalist who has lived and worked in Kolkata for nearly three decades, Satheesan highlighted his contributions to Indian journalism and his family's legacy of public service.
"In these circumstances, I would like to request your good self to kindly look into the matter urgently," the chief minister said.
The issue has also drawn a strong political response from Kerala's leader of the Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, who termed the denial of passport renewal "shocking" and accused the authorities of political vendetta.
According to Vijayan, Ramadas was among nearly 27 lakh voters whose names were removed during the SIR conducted in Kolkata's Ballygunge Assembly constituency in March. He said the veteran journalist has challenged the deletion before the tribunal.
Vijayan further claimed that despite being asked to appear before the Regional Passport Office, Ramadas was given an appointment only on 17 July, preventing him from travelling to California to attend his daughter's wedding.
"If this is the experience of a globally known editor, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary citizens in this country," Vijayan said.
Alleging that Ramadas had been targeted for his criticism of the BJP, Vijayan accused the authorities of using the SIR exercise to selectively exclude citizens.
"The SIR has become a tool to advance the agenda of divisive Hindutva politics. It must be ensured that citizenship is not determined on the basis of the SIR. When the lives and rights of citizens are trampled upon, those who love this country cannot remain silent," he said.
The passport dispute has added another political flashpoint to the debate surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with opposition leaders questioning its implementation and its impact on citizens' rights.
With PTI inputs