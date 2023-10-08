Vendetta politics: TMC on CBI searches at residences of minister, MLA
The CBI began searches at the residences of Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra on Sunday morning as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by civic bodies
West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searches at the residences of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and party MLA Madan Mitra were a "desperate attempt" to divert attention from TMC's ongoing demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan over the state's demand for central funds.
The CBI began the searches at the residences of Hakim and Mitra in the morning as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by civic bodies in the state.
"This is an attempt to divert the public's attention from the ongoing protest outside Raj Bhavan, led by Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP appears to be sensing a growing public discontent, and they are using every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said.
Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "If the TMC has nothing to hide, why are they afraid of ED and CBI? Whenever TMC leaders are summoned by the ED or CBI, they cry foul and accuse the agencies of being politically motivated. Yet, the reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption with nearly every leader facing some allegation or the other."
Hakim, the minister of urban development and municipal affairs, is also the mayor of Kolkata. He is a senior leader of the TMC and holds significant sway within the party organisation. On the other hand, Mitra, a former minister, is the MLA from Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district.
Both Hakim and Mitra were arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the Narada sting operation case. Mitra was also arrested by the CBI in 2014 in the Saradha chit fund scam.
On Thursday 5 October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple locations, including the residence of food and supplies minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the recruitment case.
It is alleged by the central investigating agencies that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, in exchange for money.
