Venugopal raises Sabarimala women entry issue, challenges CM to clarify stand

Amid the charged atmosphere of electioneering ahead of the 9 April assembly polls, the centuries-old traditions of Sabarimala Temple have once again taken centre stage, as political rhetoric intensifies in Kerala.

Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday launched a sharp offensive against the Left government, invoking the contentious issue of women’s entry into the revered hill shrine and challenging chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare his stand unequivocally.

Accusing the state administration of maintaining an “evasive silence”, Venugopal criticised what he described as the government’s shifting posture before the Supreme Court of India. He questioned why, despite repeated opportunities, the leadership had refrained from articulating a clear position on the sensitive matter, even as voices within social forums continued to reiterate their support for women’s entry.

Drawing a pointed contrast, the Congress general secretary referred to the chief minister’s recent apology to actor Mammootty over a controversy linked to the Wayanad township project, asking why similar contrition had not been extended to devotees who, he alleged, felt their beliefs and traditions had been wounded.