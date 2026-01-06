Veteran Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81
Kalmadi breathed his last around 3.30 am, ending a long and eventful career in politics and sports administration
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 81.
Kalmadi breathed his last around 3.30 am, drawing the curtains on a long and eventful public life that spanned politics, governance and sports administration. A prominent face of Congress politics in Pune, he represented the city several times in the Lok Sabha and held key ministerial responsibilities, including serving as Union minister of state for railways.
Beyond Parliament, Kalmadi was deeply associated with Indian sport, most notably as a former president of the Indian Olympic Association, a role that placed him at the centre of national sporting administration for years.
News of his passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders across party lines, who remembered him as a seasoned public figure and paid tribute to his contributions to public life and sport.
Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, along with his grandchildren.
His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in Pune’s Erandwane area until 2 pm on Tuesday, after which the final rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3.30 pm.
With PTI inputs