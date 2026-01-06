Veteran Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81

Beyond Parliament, Kalmadi was deeply associated with Indian sport, most notably as a former president of the Indian Olympic Association, a role that placed him at the centre of national sporting administration for years.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders across party lines, who remembered him as a seasoned public figure and paid tribute to his contributions to public life and sport.

Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, along with his grandchildren.

His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in Pune’s Erandwane area until 2 pm on Tuesday, after which the final rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3.30 pm.

With PTI inputs