Vijay calls DMK ‘evil force’, projects TVK as ‘pure force’ ahead of 2026 polls
Actor-politician’s first public outreach in Tamil Nadu after Karur tragedy frames electoral contest as TVK vs DMK
Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), branding it an “evil force” and projecting his TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) as a “pure force”, as he sought to cast the 2026 Assembly election as a direct contest between the two.
Addressing a public meeting, Vijay invoked language historically used by late AIADMK stalwarts M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa, who often referred to the DMK as a “theeya sakthi” (evil force). In contrast, he described TVK as a “thooya sakthi” (pure force).
“The contest is now between the thooya sakthi TVK and the theeya sakthi DMK,” he said, in an apparent reference to the 2026 polls.
The event marked Vijay’s first public outreach in Tamil Nadu since the September 27 TVK rally in Karur, where a stampede left 41 people dead.
Following the incident, he had limited his engagements to a closed-door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram and a rally in the neighbouring Puducherry Union Territory.
Vijay alleged that vested interests were running a smear campaign against him, but asserted that such attempts would not deter his political journey. He also defended his invocation of former chief ministers, saying leaders such as C.N. Annadurai and MGR were inspirations for all and not the exclusive legacy of any single party.
“None can complain against us for invoking them,” he said.
The TVK chief also targeted the DMK government over issues including law and order and agriculture, accusing it of failing to address key public concerns.
Referring to the recent induction of former AIADMK senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan into TVK, Vijay said more leaders would join the party in the coming days and assured that they would be given due recognition within the organisation.
