Vijay calls DMK ‘evil force’, projects TVK as ‘pure force’ ahead of 2026 polls

Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), branding it an “evil force” and projecting his TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) as a “pure force”, as he sought to cast the 2026 Assembly election as a direct contest between the two.

Addressing a public meeting, Vijay invoked language historically used by late AIADMK stalwarts M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa, who often referred to the DMK as a “theeya sakthi” (evil force). In contrast, he described TVK as a “thooya sakthi” (pure force).

“The contest is now between the thooya sakthi TVK and the theeya sakthi DMK,” he said, in an apparent reference to the 2026 polls.

The event marked Vijay’s first public outreach in Tamil Nadu since the September 27 TVK rally in Karur, where a stampede left 41 people dead.