Vijay to hold Puducherry roadshow on 5 December as Tamil Nadu restrictions tighten
Party leaders expect a sizeable turnout and view Puducherry as a location more likely to grant approval for a full-scale roadshow
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will hold a large public roadshow in Puducherry on 5 December as part of his expanding outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The move comes after authorities in Tamil Nadu imposed strict curbs on major public gatherings following the Karur tragedy, where a crowd surge at a TVK event led to the deaths of 41 people. In the weeks since, state police have denied permission for large rallies, prompting TVK to scale down its most recent programme in Kanchipuram to a controlled stage event limited to 2,000 attendees.
Seeking to maintain political momentum while avoiding further administrative hurdles, TVK has shifted its next major mobilisation effort to the neighbouring Union Territory. Party leaders expect a sizeable turnout and view Puducherry as a location more likely to grant approval for a full-scale roadshow.
Senior TVK representatives have submitted a formal petition to the Puducherry Director General of Police, detailing the requested permissions, proposed route and security requirements.
According to the submission, Vijay will begin the roadshow from Kalapet and travel through Ajanta Signal, Uppalam Water Tank, Ariyankuppam, Thavalakuppam, Kirumampakkam and Kanniakoil. He is expected to address supporters at multiple points along the way, with a primary speech planned near the Uppalam–Sonaampalayam Water Tank.
The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 5 December.
TVK has urged the Puducherry Police to ensure robust crowd management and security arrangements, noting the growing public response to Vijay’s political activities. The party said effective coordination would be essential for the safety of participants and the smooth conduct of the programme.
With the Assembly polls less than six months away, Vijay’s Puducherry roadshow marks an important step in sustaining visibility and strengthening voter engagement as TVK seeks to establish itself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s political arena.
