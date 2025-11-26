Vijay to hold Puducherry roadshow on 5 December as Tamil Nadu restrictions tighten

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will hold a large public roadshow in Puducherry on 5 December as part of his expanding outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The move comes after authorities in Tamil Nadu imposed strict curbs on major public gatherings following the Karur tragedy, where a crowd surge at a TVK event led to the deaths of 41 people. In the weeks since, state police have denied permission for large rallies, prompting TVK to scale down its most recent programme in Kanchipuram to a controlled stage event limited to 2,000 attendees.

Seeking to maintain political momentum while avoiding further administrative hurdles, TVK has shifted its next major mobilisation effort to the neighbouring Union Territory. Party leaders expect a sizeable turnout and view Puducherry as a location more likely to grant approval for a full-scale roadshow.