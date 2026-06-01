Vijay rejects horse-trading charge, hits out at DMK, AIADMK in first rally as TN CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday rejected opposition allegations of horse-trading and launched a sharp attack on rivals DMK and AIADMK, accusing the two Dravidian parties of secretly attempting to cobble together a government after the Assembly election "to loot".

Addressing his first public rally since assuming office on 10 May, Vijay alleged that the DMK's "family politics" had led to the party's defeat in the 23 April Assembly election and said continued criticism of him and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would only strengthen his party. "The people have made me the 'first sewak (servant)', not chief minister," Vijay said.

Referring to the post-election political developments after results were declared on 4 May, the TVK president claimed that the DMK and AIADMK had engaged in backchannel negotiations to form a government. "It was because if the TVK formed the government, their 'business' — loot and corruption — would end," he alleged, describing the DMK as an "evil force" and the AIADMK, without naming it directly, as a "spent force".

Vijay also targeted the DMK over its criticism of the newly formed TVK government, saying those who had initially promised to give his administration six months to settle down had begun attacking it within days. "As I said earlier, the contest is only between the TVK and DMK, and others don't matter," he said while addressing a thanksgiving meeting for voters at St Joseph's College.