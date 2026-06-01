Vijay rejects horse-trading charge, hits out at DMK, AIADMK in first rally as TN CM
TVK chief accuses rivals of trying to form government "to loot", vows no compromise on state rights and secularism
Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday rejected opposition allegations of horse-trading and launched a sharp attack on rivals DMK and AIADMK, accusing the two Dravidian parties of secretly attempting to cobble together a government after the Assembly election "to loot".
Addressing his first public rally since assuming office on 10 May, Vijay alleged that the DMK's "family politics" had led to the party's defeat in the 23 April Assembly election and said continued criticism of him and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would only strengthen his party. "The people have made me the 'first sewak (servant)', not chief minister," Vijay said.
Referring to the post-election political developments after results were declared on 4 May, the TVK president claimed that the DMK and AIADMK had engaged in backchannel negotiations to form a government. "It was because if the TVK formed the government, their 'business' — loot and corruption — would end," he alleged, describing the DMK as an "evil force" and the AIADMK, without naming it directly, as a "spent force".
Vijay also targeted the DMK over its criticism of the newly formed TVK government, saying those who had initially promised to give his administration six months to settle down had begun attacking it within days. "As I said earlier, the contest is only between the TVK and DMK, and others don't matter," he said while addressing a thanksgiving meeting for voters at St Joseph's College.
Also Read: Vijay pries open the politics of Tamil Nadu
Though many referred to him as the MLA from Perambur, Vijay said the people of Tiruchirappalli held a special place in his heart. He claimed the TVK had secured a vote share in its maiden electoral outing that surpassed even that won by late chief minister M.G. Ramachandran in his first election, while adding that he was not drawing a comparison with the AIADMK founder.
"MGR is MGR, and I am your Vijay who has come to work on the path shown by MGR, Anna and Periyar, that's all," he said.
Vijay thanked voters for their support but remarked that a slightly stronger mandate would have produced an even better outcome. "But it's okay, in all the elections to come in the future, your full support will be there," he said.
Defending his choice of attire, Vijay questioned criticism over his wearing a suit, saying he wore only black and white colours, which symbolised the human heart. He said the colours reflected his preference for straightforward governance and clear decision-making, with no room for grey areas.
The chief minister further claimed that the TVK had broken electoral barriers of caste, religion and cash-for-votes politics. His government, he said, would work for all sections of society, while maintaining an uncompromising stand on state rights and secularism.
With PTI inputs
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