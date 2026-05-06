Vijay's TVK rewrites Tamil Nadu poll arithmetic with shock vote-share surge

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election has produced a string of unprecedented electoral statistics for first-time entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), whose performance has dramatically altered the state’s long-standing DMK-AIADMK political equation.

Far from emerging as a fringe or spoiler force, TVK established itself as a dominant player across several urban and semi-urban belts, breaching vote-share thresholds traditionally associated only with entrenched Dravidian parties.

TVK outscores DMK-AIADMK combined

In one of the most striking trends of the election, TVK candidates in four constituencies secured a higher vote share individually than the combined tally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The standout result came in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, where N. Marie Wilson polled 53.97 per cent votes. In comparison, the DMK secured 26.56 per cent and the AIADMK 14.8 per cent, taking their combined tally to just 41.4 per cent.

Wilson’s victory margin of 27.41 per cent itself exceeded the total votes polled by the runner-up.

In Madavaram, M. L. Vijayprabhu secured 52.61 per cent votes, nearly doubling the combined performance of the rival Dravidian parties.

Similar patterns emerged in Shozhinganallur and Maduravoyal, where TVK candidates ECR P. Saravanan and Rhevanth Charan pushed the DMK and AIADMK into distant positions.

Tiruppur North posts extraordinary margin

One of the election’s most remarkable statistical outcomes came from Tiruppur North, where TVK’s victory margin itself exceeded the total votes secured by the two major Dravidian parties combined.

The TVK candidate won by 69,992 votes, while the DMK and AIADMK together polled 61,760 votes. The DMK managed only 351 votes in the constituency, while the AIADMK secured 61,409.

One-vote thriller in Tiruppattur

The election also produced an extraordinary finish in Tiruppattur constituency, where Seenivasa Sethupathy R defeated the DMK candidate by a single vote.

Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes against the DMK’s 83,374, producing one of the narrowest victories in Tamil Nadu electoral history.

Chennai turns into TVK fortress

TVK’s biggest breakthrough came in Chennai and adjoining suburban constituencies, where it dismantled what had long been regarded as DMK strongholds.