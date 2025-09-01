VIP founder condemns Modi for broken promises and betrayed hopes
Mukesh Sahani highlights major campaign pledges that he says remains unfulfilled, including creation of two crore jobs annually
Launching a strong critique, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani on Monday took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of abandoning the lofty promises that once stirred the hopes of millions across the nation.
Speaking to the media at the end of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar — during which he was a constant companion to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav — Sahani highlighted several of Modi's major campaign pledges that he said remained unfulfilled, including the creation of two crore jobs annually, direct financial transfers of Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, the guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, and measures to boost the income of backward communities.
Sahani alleged that rather than delivering on these commitments, the Modi government was relying on 'vote chori (theft)' as a means to secure electoral victories. He warned that such tactics undermine the very foundations of democracy and jeopardise the trust of the electorate.
The Voter Adhikar Yatra was a campaign launched jointly by the Congress and RJD not merely to protest the special intensive revision of voter rolls in Bihar which has caused nearly 65 lakh voters to be struck off the rolls, but also to draw attention to alleged electoral irregularities which have begun to surface across the country, with Opposition parties accusing the Election Commission of India of colluding with the BJP to manipulate election results.
Emphasising the sanctity of the vote, Sahani called upon citizens to remain vigilant, urging them to actively protect their electoral rights. “Safeguarding the right to vote is not merely a civic duty; it is the lifeline of our democracy,” he said, adding that the public must ensure their voices are heard and not diluted through manipulation or malpractice.
Sahani’s remarks come amid growing political debates over voter rights and electoral integrity, and they are likely to resonate with Opposition parties and civil society groups advocating for transparency and accountability in governance.
With agency inputs