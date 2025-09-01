VIP founder condemns Modi for broken promises and betrayed hopes

Launching a strong critique, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani on Monday took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of abandoning the lofty promises that once stirred the hopes of millions across the nation.

Speaking to the media at the end of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar — during which he was a constant companion to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav — Sahani highlighted several of Modi's major campaign pledges that he said remained unfulfilled, including the creation of two crore jobs annually, direct financial transfers of Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, the guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, and measures to boost the income of backward communities.

Sahani alleged that rather than delivering on these commitments, the Modi government was relying on 'vote chori (theft)' as a means to secure electoral victories. He warned that such tactics undermine the very foundations of democracy and jeopardise the trust of the electorate.